Cycling is one of the sports that more users are gaining since it can be practiced from any age and allows you to enjoy nature while exercising. More and more equipment is needed for this discipline since it is a way to perfect the technique.

One of the most popular items is cycling computers and the Polar M460 It offers GPS function and advanced barometric power sensor.





Polar M460 – Cycle computer, black, size M

Now you can get it in Amazon for 108.99 euros (instead of 180 euros). It measures the incline of each journey to be able to control the power and has a range of 16 hours.

It has a Bluetooth connection with other users and also receives notifications from the mobile device. The option Strava Live Segments It alerts you when you are approaching your preferred sections, you will see your performance in real time in the segment and once finished, the result.

On the website of Polar Flow You can find help to plan and analyze your workouts, follow your long-term progress, find inspiration in other athletes’ workouts and adapt your Polar M460 to your needs.

Images | Amazon

