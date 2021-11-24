Have you ever wanted to have your own life-size Pokémon? Have you wanted to catch them all and become the best, better than anyone else? Well, according to Pokexpert you will soon be able to fulfill your dream, if you have enough money to visit this theme park in Fukushima.

As reported by this Twitter account, the most profitable franchise in the world now opened its doors to a Chansey theme park, the well-known Pokémon nurse. Although, as we can see in the photos, it may not be the type of attractions you would expect from the company:

This is how the Chansey playground in Japan has been. pic.twitter.com/lM9bZt61HA – PokéXperto (@pokexperto) November 22, 2021

If you are a fan of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl (and obviously beings like Gengaro Chansey), surely the idea of ​​going to play and reliving your childhood moments when you dreamed of having your own beast by your side excites you. However, you may need to reconsider this time:

The first thing that jumps out from the first photographs of this park in Fukushima prefecture is that it really is a vacant lot in which they have put a couple of Pokémon images, along with two Chansey attractions and one Lickitung, just behind some huge metal boxes. This may actually be an urban reclamation project.

Also, I don’t know about you, but leaving the Lickitung tongue is not something that is in my plans:

Finally, I think it is a no-brainer, but even if you were with your daughters or sons to visit this Pokémon theme park, you may get a bit dirty due to excess dirt and sand, in addition to the obvious lack of green areas.

Although, it will surely be a pleasant moment to hug a giant Chansey, accompanied by other small and well-known creatures:

Who is Chansey?

Chansey is a normal-type Pokémon that appeared from the first generation and acts as a nurse capable of healing and healing other creatures.. Starting from the fourth generation, it evolves from Happiny.

** Within the first Pokémon video games, it is a difficult creature to capture ** and it will be a real headache trying to have it on your team. As an anime character, her kind character makes her want to always help good-hearted people.

Therefore, one place where many Chanseys can be found is in hospitals., where they help the nurses Joy take care of the injured Pokémon.

Unlike other species, ** all Chansey are female **, there are no males, and they all carry a pouch in their stomach, where they keep a small egg.

Why? Chansey does not stop laying eggs similar to these stones when it evolves. As far as is known, these eggs are used for the wounded to recover as they are highly nutritional.

What is Pokémon?

But, if you wonder what is this franchise that One Piece is crossovering with. Here we tell you more about Pokémon (ポ ケ モ ン), short form of Pocket Monsters (ポ ケ ッ ト モ ン ス タ ー Pocket Monsters), is an anime created by Satoshi Tajiri, Junichi Masuda and Ken Sugimori, which tells the story of Ash Ketchum, a young Pokémon trainer from Pallet Town who begins a journey to achieve his dream, to be a Pokémon Master.

The series is based on the Pokémon video game saga also created by Satoshi Tajiri, developed by Game Freak and distributed by Nintendo, which first appeared on the Japanese market on February 27, 1996.

The success of video games that is still maintained to this day, made its plot was adapted into an anime produced by the animation studios OLM, Inc., which has been broadcast by the television network TV Tokyo since it was released on January 1. April 1997. OLM, Inc. has produced 20 films so far, along with several special miniseries (also called OVA) such as Pokémon Origins, Pokémon: Mega Evolution Special, and Pokémon Generations..

Also, this saga has had its own spin-off such as the so-called Shu-kan Pokémon Ho-thus-kyoku which, when brought to the United States, obtained the name of Pokémon Chronicles (Pokémon Chronicles), a series of stories involving minor characters from the series.