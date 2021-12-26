One of the great objectives that the world of videogames must achieve in the coming years is power provide the necessary tools so that everyone can play. Accessibility is critical and dedicated peripherals are a must for the community to grow even further.

And we cannot miss such crazy feats as those carried out by HanDcapableSean. This user suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a progressive disorder of the muscular system that results in loss of muscle function. That does not prevent skip NES and SNES games without any problem.

My Chin did it. I just beat Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [NES] Deathless using my CHIN. Not one turtle was captured! The Chin Always Wins! Https: //t.co/tUXBSQng8W pic.twitter.com/zQDD9T5FRY – HanDcapableSean (@HanDcapableSean) December 19, 2021

I finally did it. I beat Castlevania 3 Deathless using my Chin. The Chin Always Wins pic.twitter.com/AHa9oyu8X1 – HanDcapableSean (@HanDcapableSean) December 16, 2021

“The chin always wins,” says HanDcapableSean and the truth is that we cannot contradict him. Here we can see how he is able to overcome the classic Castlevania and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III without dying once, as one who does not want the thing.

Of course, Sean uses a device that holds the controller in front of him so he can use his chin. To complete Actraiser 2, Castlevania 3, Zelda II, Contra, Ninja gaiden, Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, and the entire Donkey Kong franchise is among their list of achievements. On the other hand, it usually meet these challenges in the highest difficulties.