If it is by imagination within the community, we are totally left over. Players are able to create impossible game shapes and new tricks, like using a dance platform to dance with the bosses in Demon’s Souls or a new technique to improve playing Tetris.

This time it’s the turn of Call of Duty Vanguard and streamer DeanoBeano. The wonderful idea that has crossed your mind is to use the bongos of Donkey Konga from GameCube during online games on the Activision title. The result? 105 eliminations, the mix between casualties and assists. Starting at 2 hours and 5 minutes, the show begins.

They are up to five hours of departure, but the specific section is done playing in Domination, with the Blitz Pacing mode and on the Das Haus map. With these on-screen settings, everything results in very frequent encounters between players, respawn very close to the action and more possibilities to add figures at the end.

Obviously, the best weapon in this situation is a good shotgun to surprise with a flash to the face. The truth is that DeanoBeano the sea of ​​good is defended, knowing how to make the character move forward, shoot and make any movement he needs.

The bongos have also been used for the remake of Demon’s Souls, with surprising results. Weird controls in Dark Souls 3 don’t fail either, with a player completing the play by pressing a single button.