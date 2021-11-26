Because it is never too late to pay attention to the care of our facial hair, we can always use those accessories that help us to look the best version of ourselves thanks to the high-end trimmers of our favorite brands, like this one from Philips that will become the only machine you need for your daily hair care routine.

The MG7720 is a multifunction trimmer that has 14 extra accessories that make it an essential machine for our grooming routines and keep our hair in its point from head to toe.

Its DualCut technology offers a precise cutting of blades, and its metal trimmer guarantees a maximum precision cut for the beard, hair and body hair.





As for your battery, we have an autonomy of 120 minutes of wireless use on a single chargeIn addition, you can use it or wash it in the water without risks due to its great design.

But, without a doubt, the best thing is its price: since you can find it reduced from 69.99 to 29.99 euros, that is, with a 57% discount for Black Friday.

Philips MG7720 / 15 Trimmer 14 in 1 Beard trimmer and hair clipper for men, optimal precision, Dualcut technology, autonomy of 120 minutes, battery, Black / Silver

Images | Amazon

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.