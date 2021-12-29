A lamp alluding to things we like is something that we should all have, whether in a suitable space or even in your living room where you have your TV with the console. This made by Paladone is perfect for celebrate your achievements as a gamer, it has a big Xbox logo and it only costs 28 euros.

The lamp is shaped like a trophy, that is why we say that you can buy it to celebrate your achievements as a gamer, which will surely not be few if you have years in this fun world. It measures 15 centimeters in height and has a weight of 410 grams, which is very light, does not require assembly, simply turn it on and that’s it, it is a device that works with batteries, three AAA batteries specifically that they are not included.

The bulb you need is included so you save buying it separately, and you will see how that great trophy with the Xbox logo lights up. Xbox is a video game brand that is surely one of the two best known in this gamer world, It is owned by Microsoft who has launched some game consoles that have been a resounding success, this trophy is in fact officially licensed by Xbox.

This can undoubtedly be the piece to put the icing on the cake of your gamer decoration, its design is inspired by digital prizes from Xbox games. You could say that it is a way of bringing video games or the achievements we have obtained in them to reality, and it also offers you very beautiful lighting.

Last updated on 2021-12-24. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Another case may be that you use it to light up the nights of your children, maybe your child is in love with Xbox video games and you want to give him this gift so that he can sleep with that great Xbox trophy in his room. This lamp is a perfect way to light up your room at nightYou see that children feel safer if they sleep with a light on in their rooms.

This product also It’s collectible for any geek fan or a video game geek, it is a gift that you can give to boys, girls, adolescents, men or women, if they are fans of this console they will love and appreciate it and it will only cost you 28 euros.

