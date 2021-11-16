The cold has already fully entered our country And it also shows inside the house: we have already taken out several layers of blankets or a duvet for the bed and we have turned on the heating several times. Because, especially for those of us who work from home, being cold at home is not an option.

Today we come to recover (although they have never completely left) a way to warm up at home: the gas stoves. Although most homes now opt for small heaters, gas stoves are an efficient and traditional source of heat. And today we have found a model of Orbegozo, which stands out for being low consumption, reduced by 101.99 euros 85 euros:





It’s about the model HBF 90, of blue flame, with a medium size to be able to have at home without taking up too much (40 x 32 x 70 centimeters). It has wheels, so we can easily move it from one room to another.

Despite having 4,200 W of power, it is energy class A, so it is low consumption and it will help us save on the electricity bill. And by having a blue flame, the brand ensures that the heat is distributed evenly throughout the room, which helps to heat it up in less time. It is compatible with both butane and propane gas.

Count with one triple security system, for which it can only be turned on with the piezoelectric button. At the same time that the stove itself analyzes the gases in the environment and the flame. And in case of detecting a fault, cut off the gas supply or turn off the stove.

Orbegozo HBF 90 Butane Stove, Triple Safety System, Blue Flame, 4200 W, Metal, Black / Gray

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

