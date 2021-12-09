In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best laptops in value for money is the Medion that PcComponentes has reduced and that is at a real bargain price.

The end of 2021 is approaching and with it two key dates: Christmas and the Three Wise Men, time to buy gifts. If you are thinking of giving (for someone or for yourself) a computer, this year there are plenty of discounted laptops.

One of them is the Medion Akoya S15449, a computer that has practically everything to work and study on, but which stands out above all for being on sale at PcComponentes for only 499 euros. This Spanish online store has taken it back to its lowest historical price.

Shipping is totally free from Spain, so in just 2-3 working days at most you will have it at home without having to pay a penny more.



With a state-of-the-art i5 and SSD storage, this laptop is ideal for work and play, and it weighs quite little too.

Its specifications make it a very good PC, especially at this price. For example, its weight is just 1.7 kg, which makes it a good versatile option if you usually carry your computer in your backpack to work or university.

What’s more, equips SSD storage and a next generation processor, the Intel Core i5-1135G7, the latest chip in this family and a true guarantee of power, but also of energy efficiency to prolong battery life.

Its thickness is only 1.8 cm, so it is very thin for its weight, although the 1.7 kg is more related to the size of its 15.6-inch screen.

One of the few drawbacks that can be put is that it does not have a pre-installed operating system, so it is up to you to install Windows 10 or if you prefer the new Windows 11, which comes with many new aesthetic and performance features.

Beyond this inconvenience, few drawbacks that can be put. Perhaps there is another model that overshadows it, the case of the Huawei Matebook D15 with Intel Core i3 for 549 euros, although it is obviously somewhat less powerful.