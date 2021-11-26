One Piece broadcast on Crunchyroll its highly anticipated 1,000th episode and to celebrate, Crunchyroll has released a special filter. Available through Instagram, use augmented reality technology to become one more pirate of the Straw Hat Pirates crew.

To test this One Piece Instagram filter, you only have to access the account of Crunchyroll from a mobile phone and click the shiny icon at the top. The company recommends using the hashtag # OnePiece1000 to celebrate this historic milestone with the community while sharing your affiliation with the Straw Hat Pirates.

This is not the only way the company has decided to celebrate One Piece episode 1,000., together with Anime NYC and Midtown Comics, has created a mural on the corner of Grand St. and Kent Ave. in Brooklyn, New York in which his fans can take a photo and post it on social networks.

In fact, if you use the hashtag # onepiece1000mural and win the contest for the best photograph, according to the company, You could win a $ 100.00 USD card from Midtown Comics and an annual subscription from Crunchyroll. This contest has a deadline until December 5 and is limited to people from the United States.

Finally, during Anime NYC they screened episode 1,000 of One Piece for more than 500 people who chanted at the same time We Are, the first anime opening that returned to celebrate this historical milestone.

Surely, more than one fan screamed when they saw Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nico Robin, Jinbe, Chopper, Usopp, Frankie, Nami or Sanji meet once more in this opening, as well as in episode 1000 of One Piece, while re-singing the first song with which many people met this franchise.

The title of One Piece episode 1000 was “Overwhelming Strength! The Straw hats come together! » and in Spanish it was! An overwhelming force, the Straw Hats gather ! And, we could see how each of the pirates of the crew came from different parts to confront Kaido and his fearsome forces, from Chopper and Usopp who brought a new weapon for Frankie, to Jinben, the most recent crew member of The Hat Pirates. straw

From the trailer of this episode 1000 of One Piece, we saw how some of the Akazaya with the Mink face the Beast Pirates and the hordes of Kaido. In fact, during the first half of the episode, both Inuarashi and Nekomamushi took the lead by facing off against Jack, the great mammoth, who had defeated a large number of Monkey D. Luffy’s allies:

The message at the end of episode 1,000 reads: “The Straw Hats will tear mighty foes to shreds«, So each one of the pirates under Luffy’s orders came from far away for this combat. In just a few seconds, we relive the most emotional moments of each character; from the fall of the Usopp Pirates, the liberation of Nico Robin, the rescue of Nami or the first meeting between Luffy and Zoro.

Where to see episode 1000 of One Piece in Spanish?

Finally, One Piece episode 1000 aired in Spain, Mexico and Latin America this weekend through Crunchyroll

In the closing frame, we see how Luffy seems to be about to unleash his great final power, surrounded and supported by members of his crew such as some Akazaya. So, we will probably soon see the fighting against the Queen, Jack and the entire crew of Kaido and company.

If you are a One Piece fan, you are surely looking forward to the final big fight between Kaido and Monkey D. Luffy (as boasted in the giant mural in Brooklyn, New York). Furthermore, the devastating power of the villain may be the spark our straw hat pirate needs to awaken the power of his devil fruit as much of the fan community has been speculating.. This will answer the doubts of his fans about what the next scale of power that we will see in the franchise will be like.