Christmas is approaching and with it the promotions, offers and gifts from the telephone operators. This MVNO considers that, if we need unlimited gigs at Christmas to communicate with ours, the best way to have infinite gigs is by launching a promotion that will allow us to have them only for 1 euro more per month.
Unlimited data rates have been gaining a foothold in the market. There are several large operators that offer this possibility, but little by little virtual mobile operators have also added the possibility of having unlimited gigs in their rates or through specific promotions as it happens in this case. At PTV Telecom they want their customers to enjoy a Christmas with infinite gigs for the modest price of 1 euro per month. Because running out of gigs in our rate on these dates when we will surely make video calls or consume more content on streaming platforms is a chore.
Infinite gigs for 1 euro until January 25
PTV Telecom’s infinite gigs reach both mobile and fiber convergent rates and mobile-only rates. In the case of fiber and mobile rates, the infinite gigabytes will cease to be as from January 25 when the maximum number of gigabytes in all cases is 20 GB per month.
On the other hand, in mobile rates, new PTV Telecom customers by hiring any of the mobile rates available for 1 euro more per month may convert them into rates with infinite gigabytes until January 25. As of January 26, they will have the possibility of having the Double GB for 1 euro more per month except for the bronze Plus rate that is out of the promotion.
🆕 Enjoy an Infinite Christmas with PTV Telecom 🎄
❄️ For only € 1, get GB ♾! 🎁
📱 Infinite Gigabytes + 📞 Unlimited calls
Until January 25 and then stay with Double GB.#Happy week #Christmas # Christmas2021 #Gigas #infinite
+ info in https://t.co/rdmFMz08L0
– PTV Telecom (@PTVtelecom_com) November 29, 2021
How do you activate for new customers?
It is possible that PTV Telecom customers have the Double GB promotion activated on their mobile lines. If so, they will have infinite gigs until January 25 automatically. As of January 26, they will return to the Double GB promo that they already had activated.
Whether you are a new customer or want to activate the Infinite Christmas promoIn the case of not having it active, you can request it in the following way:
- Calling 121
- From the My PTV application
- From the client area of the web
It is possible that if you try to activate this promotion from the app, the option to activate it may not appear. Remember you have to have it updated to the latest version. Once updated from the Play Store or App Store, the possibility of activating it will appear.
Finally, there is no limitation regarding mobile lines to activate the Infinite Christmas promotion. You can request it on all mobile lines you have except for the Bronze Plus rate, as we have already indicated above. Customers will be able to enjoy infinite gigs from the moment of activation and as long as there are no changes in their rate at a lower rate. In this case, the promotion will be automatically canceled.