Unlimited data rates have been gaining a foothold in the market. There are several large operators that offer this possibility, but little by little virtual mobile operators have also added the possibility of having unlimited gigs in their rates or through specific promotions as it happens in this case. At PTV Telecom they want their customers to enjoy a Christmas with infinite gigs for the modest price of 1 euro per month. Because running out of gigs in our rate on these dates when we will surely make video calls or consume more content on streaming platforms is a chore.

Infinite gigs for 1 euro until January 25

PTV Telecom’s infinite gigs reach both mobile and fiber convergent rates and mobile-only rates. In the case of fiber and mobile rates, the infinite gigabytes will cease to be as from January 25 when the maximum number of gigabytes in all cases is 20 GB per month.

On the other hand, in mobile rates, new PTV Telecom customers by hiring any of the mobile rates available for 1 euro more per month may convert them into rates with infinite gigabytes until January 25. As of January 26, they will have the possibility of having the Double GB for 1 euro more per month except for the bronze Plus rate that is out of the promotion.