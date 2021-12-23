We don’t really know how it happened either, but yes, Christmas Eve is here and as soon as we get a little distracted we already have 2022 on top. So let’s go celebrate it with friends, family or in petit committee, the truth is Christmas Eve dinner is already a reality.

We already have everything prepared, that if the decoration of the house, that if the crockery, that if the table … So the most important thing now is the main menu, one of the protagonists of the dinner. We cannot help you at this point (better take a look at our colleagues from Directo al Paladar) but what we can do is give you a trick to make dinner more healthy: an air fryer.

Have we ever talked about them at Decoesfera and among so many Christmas excesses, Christmas Eve dinner seems like an ideal time to rescue them again. And in case you have never tried it and you don’t want to spend too much money on one, we have found this Cecotec model lowered for 73.90 euros 56.15 euros which has a great value for money:





It is a model with 1.5 liter capacity, with which we can cook dishes for the little ones or for the whole family (always doing them in several batches). Can be set both time (up to 30 minutes) like temperature (up to 200 degrees)

As you do not need oil to fry food (a small teaspoon will be enough) we will reduce up to 80% the fat in meals. A very high percentage with which to make our Christmas Eve dinner healthier. And as another point in favor we have the one that includes a recipe book, a real plus for those of us who don’t know where to start.

Cecotec Cecofry Compact Rapid Moon Hot Air Oil Free Fryer. 900 W, Diet, Oven Function, Programmable in Time and Temperature, Thermostat, 1.5 liter Container

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

