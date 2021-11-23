NYX is one of our brands low cost favorites, which stands out both for its collaborations and for its wide range of products and the great quality of them: eyeshadows, compact powders, lipsticks … small kits with products in small or medium size to make us specific makeup.

Today we have found one of those kits, focused on eyes make up, quite discounted on Amazon: 26.30 euros 19.99 euros. The set includes the three essential products that we need when doing an eye makeup: a mascara, an eyeliner and an eyeshadow.





The shadow palette included is the Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette, with warm neutral colors in three different finishes: matte, satin, shimmer and metallic. They have a great pigmentation and duration, according to the brand itself, and we can modulate its intensity depending on the result we are looking for.





On the other hand the eyeliner it’s the eyeliner Epic Ink Liner, with a high pigmentation and waterproof. Very easy to use – and with great precision – thanks to its fine brush tip.

And finally the mascara, in mini format, is the Worth The Hype Mascara. One of the great models of the brand that stands out above all for its conical brush which, according to NYX, helps to give our eyelashes more volume and length.

NYX Professional Makeup Eye Makeup Kit, Includes Mini Mascara, Eyeliner and Eyeshadow Palette





