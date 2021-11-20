A note pasted by Steve Jobs is still on his site 10 years later.

It seems incredible that stories about Steve Jobs continue to appear more than 10 years after his death, but It is these types of stories that we Apple fans like the most. Steve Jobs was unique in many ways, and this story proves it again.

The paper you see in the image below, shared by Louie Mantia on Twitter, has been stuck in that microwave since 2010. Apparently, Steve wasn’t too happy with how the microwave was used and decided to put a note, that no one has dared to take off since.

“Team,

Please remember to cover the food with a paper towel before heating it in the microwave.

Thanks,

Steve Jobs“

As indicated by Louie Mantia, who worked at Apple from 2010 to 2011, this note is in Missouri, specifically in the Apple Saint Louis Galleria, one of the Apple Store in the state. A note that clearly shows Steve’s character, not content with telling the team not to mess up the microwave, he printed a note so that it would remain for posterity.

context: I used to work for apple in cupertino 2010–2011, but this was not taken in cupertino. Maybe the best perk is that you can show your badge at any retail store and check out their back of house operations. at least, it used to be a perk. this was in st. louis, missouri – Louie Mantia, Jr. (@Mantia) November 11, 2021

The day Steve Jobs laughed at Windows in full presentation

We don’t know how long this note will be stuck to the microwave at the Apple Saint Louis Galleria, but it’s been more than 10 years and there it continues. Let’s hope the team listened to Steve and won’t mess up the microwave by heating his food on the founder’s advice.

