Today the easiest way to ensure that access to our home wireless network is consistent and fast in each room is through a mesh where multiple nodes distributed in a large home work together to expand the range of wireless signals. . However the have multiple nodes is going to mean that several pieces of hardware are required and this increase the cost if you are looking for a WiFi 6E standard.

TP-Link has found the solution to this last problem that we discussed with a Wi-Fi 6E router with four monitored antennas that move and rotate independently to automatically provide the strongest possible signal to devices while they are on the go.

As we have already mentioned on other occasions, there are several factors that can affect the performance of a WiFi network and, consequently, influence the slower Internet. From the construction materials of a house, through the electrical appliances and the location of the devices that try to connect to the network, among others.

A most affordable solution It can be a wireless network with a single router that has large external antennas capable of being placed at a specific angle to direct wireless signals to specific areas of our house. However, the vast majority of users do not know the best way to take advantage of this quality. That is why TP-Link has created the Archer AXE200 Omni for the router to make these settings itself.

AXE200 Omni Features

This tri-band router works in the new 6 GHz band and also in older 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands, so it will continue to be compatible with older WiFi devices. WiFi 6E promises to reach the theoretical maximum speed of WiFi 6 by using 59 non-overlapping channels that simultaneously give multiple devices their own private high-speed lane.

It features a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and also includes a 10G and 2.5G Ethernet port for connecting computers and consoles to the Internet. Its biggest innovation is the four external antennas that mechanically rotate and independently adjust the angles to ensure that signals are sent where they are most needed in our home.

A very smart solution that remains to be seen how much it costs if we want to get an Archer AXE200 Omni, since its price has not yet been revealed.

Wi-Fi 6E Archer AXE300 and Archer AX75

In addition to the AXE200 Omni, TP-Link has launched the Wi-Fi 6E Archer AXE300. A quad-band router with 16 spatial streams for a total of 16 Gbps of total bandwidth. Equipped with a 2.0 GHz quad-core CPU it will be available in the second quarter of 2022. On the other hand, TP-Link will launch a more consumer-friendly Wi-Fi 6E router in the form of Archer AX75 with 6 spatial streams and capacity up to 5400 Mbps of total bandwidth.

And these would be some of the news that TP-Link has presented in terms of WiFi 6E routers for this 2022.