If this technology were to reach all autonomous vehicles, there would be a qualitative and quantitative leap in future road safety.

Autonomous driving technology still has certain weaknesses in terms of the possibility of being able to see pedestrians or cyclists who are hidden either behind a corner or behind some other element such as a vehicle.

And it is that even though the smart autonomous vehicles They have sensors, and all kinds of cameras to perceive the environment and even interact with other users, your settings are still unable to detect hazards that are not in direct line of sight.

So it’s very interesting this new technology that uses other vehicles and road cameras to do that job. In this way, if this technology ends up being installed in future cars, it would allow autonomous vehicles to track pedestrians who are hidden behind buildings or even cyclists hidden between cars.

It is an ambitious project in a collaboration between the University of Sydney and Australian technology company Cohda Wireless and is funded by the Australian iMOVE Cooperative Research Center.

This experimental system incorporates vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications. And it is that by using Intelligent Transportation Systems Stations (ITS), the vehicle that uses the technology is capable of receiving data transmitted from the vehicles that are around it.

So the driver of the car could receive an alert through a screen that shows the location of the hidden danger such as the cyclist or the corresponding pedestrian.

In the first tests carried out with this system they have shown great success to interact safely with pedestrians, responding according to the projection information provided by the ITS station. And it is that the monitoring of pedestrians, forecasting, planning and others, are based on the perception information received from the ITS stations.

“This is a game changer for autonomous and human-operated vehicles, which we hope will substantially improve the efficiency and safety of road transport.“, Says the teacher Eduardo Nebot from the Australian Center for Field Robotics.