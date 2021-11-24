For this, the vehicle will invest 300 million pesos for the preparation of legal, technical and financial studies, both for projects around works such as the Mayan Train and the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), as well as for the presentation of unsolicited proposals, with an emphasis on works that fill the gap in areas such as mobility and real estate needs, explained Adolfo González Olhovich, president of the board of TMSourcing and founder of Ameriko Railways.

“There is a great opportunity to align the interests of the State, society and businessmen, seeking a social, environmental and economic benefit,” he said at a press conference. “We must generate connectivity at the regional, state, national and international levels.”

Eventually, the trust will seek to be a Fibra, like the investment vehicles that already exist in increasingly diverse segments, and that lately have incorporated sectors such as education and health.

The firm has identified around 50 railway projects that can use existing tracks, in addition to other projects that are on the horizon, such as the T-MEC Corridor – a project of the Caxxor Group fund, which seeks to connect Mazatlán with Winnipeg through the railroad, in Canada–, and others contemplated as part of new public works, such as the Naucalpan-Buenavista Light Train, and similar formats in Cancún, Tapachula and Xalapa. In addition, initiatives such as the Mayan Train can serve as anchors for the attraction of tourism and real estate projects.

“New projects such as the T-MEC Corridor and the Canadian Pacific merger with Kansas City have great potential, mainly in the logistics segment,” González Olhovich explained to Expansion.

The firm assures that to date it has already worked on more than six projects, where there have already been two expressions of interest on the part of the authorities. “There are already things marching, but I cannot comment on more details,” he said.

In railway projects, the firm sees a wide opportunity in the intra-urban passenger transport segment –in distances of 5 to 100 kilometers within cities– in short routes with high demand.

However, on the side of railway projects, the businessman considered that there is still a lack of elements that generate certainty in investors, mainly in the railway sector, such as guaranteeing free transit on the railways, which has been a problem that has affected to the sector in recent years.

“The investor is not going to enter where there are railway blockades, he is going to look for other options,” he said.