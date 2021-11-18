This new Netflix website shows the most watched now and in its history: ‘The Squid Game’ reigns next to ‘La Casa de Papel’

In recent years, Netflix has struggled to be somewhat transparent with its numbers and metrics. After multiple complaints from producers and users themselves, it seems that the company is little by little changing its guidelines in this regard. That is why today we know a new website promoted by the company to find out which are its most viewed movies and series of the moment.

The move comes shortly after they announced their new way of displaying their metrics through their last fiscal quarter results. And it is that the company decided that from now on it would offer the results through the total number of hours viewed of each content on the platform. More visually, on this website We can see which series and movies are hitting the ball on Netflix. We can even filter by country.

A weekly top 10 based on the total number of hours viewed

As we can see in its methodology, every Tuesday the top 10 of the week will be published on this website, both for series and films. This top will be based on the total number of hours viewed, as already mentioned in your financial report. They also warn that consider seasons of each series and movies as single title, so we could see season 2 and 3 of ‘Stranger Things’ in the same top, as they have well exemplified.

On the web it is possible to see in which countries the content is succeeding, a list that reaches almost 100 countries and regions. At the top of the web we can choose the specific country to see its own metrics. If on the contrary, we go to the global results, we can see the exact figures of total hours seen.

At the time of writing this article, the third season of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ is crowned as the most watched of the week globally with more than 50 million hours, followed by ‘Arcane’ which exceeds 34 million hours. If we wish, we can even download all this data in Excel or TSV format.

