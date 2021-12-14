Therefore, from this moment the developers of the distribution put available to its customers the Lite edition of their Zorin OS 16 . What’s more, this is an operating system that not only revives old PCs, but also adapts to current computers considered as low-end. How could it be otherwise, it is easy to imagine this new lighter edition of Linux is based on Zorin OS 16.

In these moments in which many users are presenting their complaints about the latest versions of Windows, this edition of Linux is perfect. It should be noted that this is a launch that has been carried out only a few hours ago.

This is precisely the case that we are going to talk about in these lines with a distro that will make that old PC remember old times. To give us an idea of ​​what we are talking about, next, we are going to focus on Zorin OS 16. One of the peculiarities that we are going to find in this regard is that with this distribution we have the possibility of making use of its new edition Lite. As its own name allows us to glimpse Zorin OS 16 Lite is a lighter version especially suitable for old equipment.

This is a version of Windows that was made available to everyone in mid-August of this year. More than a million people have trusted it, so its developers have made the decision to launch the Lite edition so that it continues to grow. In turn this is a system based on the popular Ubuntu, but prepared to work on computers more limited in terms of hardware.

Thus, all those who to date are satisfied with the use of this operating system on their computers, will also have the possibility of using it on outdated computers. Keep in mind that this version 16 of Zorin OS could be considered the best version in history since its initial launch.

How to download this lightweight operating system

For those who do not know and although there is no doubt, note that Zorin OS 16 Lite is based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS series. At the same time and to achieve the objectives sought here, he presents the lightweight Xfce 4.16 desktop, all of this powered by Linux kernel 5.11. Of course, they wanted to implement a renewed user interface with some interesting features.

Serve as a clear example of this that we can already have support for multi-monitor usage types, or a more customizable taskbar. In it we now find previews of the running windows, or the new Zorin Appearance app. In turn here, in the Lite edition, have been included new multi-touch gestures and a revamped lock screen. They have not wanted to leave aside everything related to privacy and security. Therefore, its developers have implemented a better compatibility with the fingerprint reader, among other functions in this sense.

With all this we will have the possibility to get a second life to our old PC, even using the side loading of applications and games. That you want to try all this that we have told you, you only have to download the new operating system, Zorin OS 16 Lite from its official website.