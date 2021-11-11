As if it were not enough to deal with the shortage of graphics cards, it seems that in the processor sector we are going to experience a similar situation due to a new mining algorithm.

In 2018 many of us discovered what cryptocurrencies are because when we went to buy a graphics card they were very expensive. The blame? The miners, of course.

And after graphics cards and SSDs, now it seems that it is the turn of CPUs because a new mining algorithm known as Raptoreum has been introduced that makes use of the large L3 caches of AMD’s Ryzen processors.

The Raptoreum mining algorithm is designed to use the large L3 caches found in modern CPUs. And apparently this mining algorithm works best with AMD’s Threadripper range, as it offers the largest L3 cache sizes.

In a report from BitCoin Press it was reported that miners are conducting large crypto operations across hundreds of systems with AMD Ryzen CPUs, So this practice has become a regular in the world of crypto.

As for Raptoreum, it relies on the GhostRider mining algorithm to keep Raptoreum’s blockchain network clean of ASICs. The GhostRider algorithm makes use of a modified x16r and Cryptonite algorithm that uses the CPU’s L3 cache for mining.

For this reason, AMD CPUs are becoming the preferred choice of miners due to their large L3 cache sizes.

For example, the older Ryzen 9 3900 and Ryzen 9 3900X offer up to 64MB of L3 cache, while AMD’s Threadripper and EPYC lineup goes up to 128 and 256MB of L3 cache depending on configuration.

Regarding the mining rate, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900 can deliver up to 4600 H / s in Raptoreum without any optimization. The Ryzen 9 5950X, which is the successor to the Ryzen 9 3950X, can deliver up to 6800 H / sBut based solely on price, the new CPUs are not as profitable as their older counterparts.



Processor with 32 cores that provide an incredible 64 threads of simultaneous multi-processing power. It has 144 MB of combined cache.

The Intel Core i9-12900K, Intel’s latest top-of-the-line processor of this year, It has grown to offer a 30 MB cache and can offer up to 3700 H / s.

Regarding its economic performance, according to experts we would be talking about about $ 30 per day of profit in the most powerful Ryzen models. This, for gamers, is very bad news for all gamers who are reading this. Things keep getting complicated.