A new member has recently joined the list of MVNOs that use Orange coverage: Oroc, a new operator who wants to shine with his own light, or at least that is his intention. The virtual mobile operator wants to gain a foothold in the market with a proposal that knocks down the price to access unlimited data.
Oroc bets on unlimited data
The operator also wants to leave its mark and join the traditional offers and christmas promotions offering users a mobile line with data and unlimited calls for 10 euros per month. The company updates its offer of rates and gives this possibility (with the exception of the Oroc 6 rate) so that, until next January 25 By 2021, your customers can browse without limits.
Of course, once this period is over, customers will once again have the amount of gigabytes corresponding to each rate. For example, those who contract the Oroc 24 rate, available for 10 euros per month, from January 25 will once again have 24 GB and unlimited minutes.
Now, if we look at the small print and the conditions to acquire this Christmas promotion, with Oroc, it should be noted that the unlimited gigs, as is already the case with other operators, are not entirely unlimited. Oroc establishes a 250 GB maximum consumption as well as a stay of 3 months in any of its mobile rates.
Unlimited GB are the stars
Despite the stiff competition in the market from telephony operators, new brands like Oroc have been stomping to get a piece of the pie. Oroc lands with a competitive offer where unlimited data is the eye-catcher.
With the exception of the aforementioned Christmas promotion of unlimited calls and data for 10 euros, Oroc has reached the market offering convergent rates for fiber and mobile and mobile only in which we can have a mobile line with unlimited calls and gigabytes for 26 euros per month with the rate Unlimited Oroc with a stay of 12 months. The operator also bets on the possibility of having unlimited data in its convergent plans fiber and mobile. Thus, for example, the most complete option has a 500 Mb fiber with unlimited data and calls on the mobile line for 62 euros per month.
Every day that passes it becomes clearer that offering unlimited data is becoming a trend that is here to stay. What do you think of Oroc’s offer for this Christmas?