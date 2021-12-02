A new member has recently joined the list of MVNOs that use Orange coverage: Oroc, a new operator who wants to shine with his own light, or at least that is his intention. The virtual mobile operator wants to gain a foothold in the market with a proposal that knocks down the price to access unlimited data.

Oroc bets on unlimited data

The operator also wants to leave its mark and join the traditional offers and christmas promotions offering users a mobile line with data and unlimited calls for 10 euros per month. The company updates its offer of rates and gives this possibility (with the exception of the Oroc 6 rate) so that, until next January 25 By 2021, your customers can browse without limits.

Of course, once this period is over, customers will once again have the amount of gigabytes corresponding to each rate. For example, those who contract the Oroc 24 rate, available for 10 euros per month, from January 25 will once again have 24 GB and unlimited minutes.