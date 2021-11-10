The end of this year is approaching and it is still as difficult to get hold of a state-of-the-art graphics as it was months ago. And in the face of the imminent Christmas campaign, things don’t look any better. So that the best way to access the latest hardware without waiting and above saving money is through the many gaming laptops that we find in the market.

This MSI is a clear example of this, and now we can take it home on sale for 1,399 euros on Amazon. A discount of more than 200 euros compared to its original price and that, incidentally, means reaching its historical minimum.

We are talking about the MSI Pulse GL66 in its version 11UEK-061XES, which stands out above all for including a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics with 6 GB of VRAM, which allows us to play everything we want with good performance, high frame rates per second and taking advantage of step ray tracing and DLSS.





MSI Pulse GL66 11UEK-061XES – 15.6 “FullHD 144Hz Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX3060-6GB, No Operating System) Gray – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

In addition to the aforementioned GPU, this MSI incorporates a penultimate generation Intel processor: the high-performance i7-11800H. To which we must also add an amount of 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage.

The screen, for its part, is similar to what we find in this type of gaming laptops: it mounts a 15.6-inch panel with Full HD resolution, IPS technology (with its good viewing angles and color saturation) and a frequency 144 Hz refresh rate. Ideal to make the most of the rest of the hardware of this team.

Finally, in the connection section, the MSI Pulse has what is expected: several USB ports both type A and type C, HDMI, RJ45 for the Internet and a jack for headphones and headphones. All this in a slim and discreet body for a gaming device.