But the success of DuckDuckGo has not been only in its search engine, since it has a mobile application. In addition, they have recently announced that their browser for Windows and macOS is close to being a reality and is in a closed beta version. It even has extensions for the browser. All this always with privacy as the main objective.

This year he has set a new record with 34.6 billion searches made. Of course, this year 2021 is not over yet and it has a small margin to even increase that figure. Will it reach 35 billion? However, it is already a significant jump from 23.6 billion search requests.

When we talk about doing an Internet search, Google comes to mind. It is undoubtedly the most used. But there are many other options and one of them is DuckDuckGo. He was born as a privacy-based search engine and year after year the market share has been increasing worldwide.

Reach the podium, the goal

There is no doubt that competing for first place with Google is a utopia. In fact, the search giant has a 91.4% global search share, according to Statcounter. But the second and third place, which are dominated by Bing and Yahoo.

In the first case, Bing currently has a 3.14% market share. Yahoo, which has been declining for years, has 1.53%. DuckDuckGo is still a long way off, as it is in sixth position, behind others such as Yandex, with a global market share of 0.66%. He still has a journey ahead of him, but every year he is cutting back more than ever.

Therefore, it is not at all out of the question that DuckDuckGo, in a short time, will be in the podium of the most used search engines globally. Your growth rate makes you, at the very least, able to target it. In addition, the fact that in a short time you have your browser available for your computer will make it more popular and many users will also start using the search engine.

In short, DuckDuckGo once again significantly improves its data and reaffirms itself as one of the best alternatives to Google. In an age in which it is increasingly valuable to preserve personal data and prevent it from leaking on the network, undoubtedly this type of service is going to gain significant weight and more users choose to use alternatives.