President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced, without giving a precise date, that this month the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 will begin in older adults.

“We will start with older adults. This same month it starts ”, he reported.

The federal president detailed that the vaccination strategy will be expanded in remote places in Mexico in order to achieve universal coverage and prevent a spike in infections in the winter season.

“I think it will be in this month, because we want to apply the booster dose anticipating, we have always said that we were going to advance in vaccination because cold times come, which affects a lot, so we have to advance in that.

Read: Government analyzes applying third dose of vaccine to older adults

“Yesterday, we already recovered because the vaccination had fallen because it was fulfilled for the purpose of vaccinating those over 18, however there are laggards that have to do with remote communities and we don’t want to leave them ”, he pointed out.

The head of the federal Executive explained that 415 thousand doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 were applied yesterday and will seek to expand to exceed 500 thousand daily doses.

