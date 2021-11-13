This modified iPhone X sold for almost $ 90,000

Just a few days ago the auction started for the first iPhone worldwide that includes a ticket USB-C. This phone was modified by Ken pillonel, a robotics master’s student at the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne, Switzerland, who recently took home close to $ 90,000 after selling this iPhone X 64GB through eBay.

Yes, you read that right: This modified phone reached the unthinkable figure of $ 86 thousand 001 dollars on the aforementioned platform, this after an auction that lasted for a few weeks. Own Pillonel He even published a video where he explains how he carried out this modification, and it goes without saying, but it was not a simple procedure.

According to the author, he first started working on a cable USB-C to Lightning, and once that was finished, he was in charge of designing and manufacturing a flexible circuit already with the port USB-C, same that incorporated within the iPhone X, thus replacing the source connector of the device.

Editor’s note: This shows that there is a market for almost everything out there, and even the most ridiculous of inventions could be sold at an outrageous price. I mean, in the case of this iPhone it’s a bit more understandable why people were willing to pay so much for it, but it’s still unthinkable to spend so much for a phone.

Via: eBay