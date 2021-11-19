The gluteus is a more important muscle than we think, in fact it worries the female public a lot, but not all exercises are the best to grow this muscle.

Many times we have commented that the best exercise to hypertrophy the gluteus is the Hip Thrust or its variant which is the gluteal bridge, but there is an error that many people make that prevents those buttocks from growing as you would like.

What is the mistake that is made when doing Hip Thrust or gluteal bridge

Many people when they train the gluteus, doing a Hip Thrust or a gluteal bridge, for example, they finish the exercise without having done the proper route, they end with the hips in anteversion, that is, with the hips back

This can be for different reasons: because they do not have the gesture well internalized or because they carry a lot of weight. But the main job or goal when we do Hip Thrust type work or glute bridge type work, is to do it is pelvic retroversion, that is, it is looking for the hip to go in.





What should we do to avoid this mistake?

Two main things should be done, squeeze your gluteus and tuck your hips in. This is what will make the difference in this exercise, and it is when you will really work the gluteal muscles, since if you stay in pelvic anteversion the gluteus does not activate.

Tightening your abdomen will also help you to be able to do that pelvic retroversion, even with a high weight load. This is why the muscles that are activated to do a pelvic retroversion are the muscles of the abdomen such as the rectus abdominis and the two obliques, and the gluteal and hamstring muscles.

On the other hand, when we are in pelvic anteversion, the lumbar frame and the quadriceps muscles are activated.





Difference between a squat to a Hip Thrust on the tour

At the end of the range of travel it is essential to squeeze the gluteus as much as possible, but be careful with this because this movement of pelvic retroversion and squeezing the glute does not make sense in a squatThis is because your work is downline, that is, as you progress with the squat work, what happens is that it costs you less.

So, we only do pelvic retroversion in exercises with an ascending line, such as Hip Thrust, where at the end of the stroke is when we have to push the most.

Images | iStock.