Not only are new computers, processors and televisions showcased at CES 2022, but there is room for a slew of tech companies looking to carve out new products. Like this robot massager that costs like a house.

The first thing that comes to mind when we see this robot is that it seems like a concept devised by a psychopath. It doesn’t look like a massager, but more like a torturer: Scooter wheels, broom bits, two huge robotic arms… But we go in parts.

A company called Massage Robotics has presented its star robot at CES: An automaton with two arms and two square meters that can understand verbal commands, it is powered by a neural network that exchanges data in real time and it costs about 300,000 euros to change.

It seems to have a lot of accessories in its arms, as we said at the beginning, designed to knead and roll the stress of people who can afford to pay three hundred thousand euros for the pleasure of having a robot remove your knots instead of a physiotherapist.

This robot claims to be very good at giving massages, and the company says which is safe thanks to the limits of mass, speed and gearing of the software that gives life to the device.

But, being objective, the robot looks like a failed Skynet attempt that instead of taking away the headache, he will give it to us when he sends us Terminators through time.



“A robot can relieve stress and pain in a way that no human can“says the promotional video of the robot. The point is that this statement is very bold.

The company says it will start manufacturing the robot in 2022 and that it received funding from Google for its development., working with them on machine learning, AI and natural language processing. “

“The robot recognizes profile patterns and preferences, along with an unimaginable amount of sensory data, from an unlimited number of connected robots“, comment those responsible.

The truth is that promotional videos do not attract attention, quite the opposite, although the same thing changes when we put ourselves in their hands.