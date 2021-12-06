One of Marvel’s most iconic characters is finally coming to the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 and this writer thinks about it.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will mark the end of an era for many characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the tape will serve to open the door to a host of new stories. One of the tools for this will be Will poulter. The actor was chosen to give life to Adam warlock.

He, as he was originally called, first appeared in Fantastic Four # 66 and was created by the magical duo of ‘The House of Ideas’, Stan lee and Jack kirby. It should be noted that he has not always served as a hero, since there is Magus, the personification of his evil and both could appear in the project in question.

The chosen actor has a great responsibility Now yes, with a brief context, weeks ago it was mentioned that Will poulter, known for appearing in The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader or The maze runner, would be in charge of playing Adam Warlock. However, it is now official, as the same James gunn, director of the film, confirmed it in his Twitter and welcomed the artist. At just 28 years old, the celebrity joins the MCU. Without a doubt, it joins Jonathan Majors (Kang) as two of the most interesting signings. His presence in Marvel I could quickly open the door to Fantastic 4. In this way, Jim starlin, who has written many Marvel comics, among those several of the team that stars in this franchise, also referred to the choice of the actor for the role of Adam Warlock. Read: Micahel Keaton is fascinated with the script “I never imagined [Josh] Brolin What Thanos. I had a couple of other actors in mind. But now I can’t imagine anyone but Brolin playing Thanos. They have been good at choosing the characters. This actor will probably turn out to be as good as the others«, Affirmed the writer.

Now, the artist will debut at the Marvel Cinematic Universe on May 23, 2023, when the film in question will be released.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter