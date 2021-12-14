Even if We thought that this year Christmas was finally going to be as we knew it before the pandemic, now new variants have come to put us back on the ropes and some families are rethinking family meals. What if I test here, what if masks there … In summary: the covid is still a topic on the order of the day.

An option so you don’t have to cancel any family meeting it is simply pass it abroad. This way there will be complete ventilation and those who are most afraid of the covid will be able to rest easy. For it the gardens and terraces They are ideal but yes, we have to prepare them properly.

Because although it is more or less sunny, it is still December and the reality is that the temperatures are low. One of the keys to getting a nice (and warm) space is a outdoor stove, similar to those used on bar terraces. And today we have found this model lowered in Amazon by 199.95 euros 139.97 euros:





It is, more specifically, a 2000 watt peak power radiant heater. The heat, as the brand promises, is uniform and gentle thanks to infrared radiation. Its dimensions are 28 x 130 x 28 cm, being at the height of the table, and it weighs about 8 kilograms.

It has three different heat levels to choose from 650, 1350 or 2000 watts, depending on the cold and current weather conditions. Which are controlled by the integrated control panel or, much easier, by a remote control.





It is prepared to withstand the outdoor climate, since being made of an aluminum alloy is wind resistant and has a 360 ° protection against water (IP65).

Radiant heater SUNTEC Heat Patio 2000 Carbon | Inc. remote control | Outdoor terrace heater 2000 watts | Outdoor electric heating | Infrared heater with bracket for balcony

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Decoesfera | Prepare your terrace or garden for the arrival of the cold with these tips from Leroy Merlin

In Decoesfera | Fireplaces, heaters and outdoor heaters to continue enjoying the garden in winter