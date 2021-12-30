If robot vacuum cleaners are our favorite way to keep our home clean on a daily basis, brooms vacuum cleaners they are ours go to at the time of deep cleaning. And they are so manageable that they sneak into any corner and they allow us to go where a normal one would cost us more work.

In addition, most of them are convertible and we can also use them as hand-held vacuum cleaners for sofas or similar. And one of the broom vacuum cleaner models that is always among the best sellers is the Conga Rockstar 200 Vital by Cecotec. Which is now discounted by 139 euros 119 euros:





It is a very versatile model, which allows us to use the vacuum cleaner three ways: What broom, handheld or vertical. In order to thoroughly clean our house, from the highest areas to the most hidden corners. For this, it has a height-adjustable handle (its original dimensions are 26 x 25 x 130.5 cm).



Three ways to use the vacuum cleaner

With 330 watts of power and a 20 kPA suction power, the vacuum cleaner works by means of a double brush. And it also has two types of sponges: one for hard floors and another for all types of floors with bristles and silicones.



Charging point

One of its strengths is that it has an easy and convenient to use charging point that is fixed to the wall, where we can charge the vacuum cleaner. Has a autonomy of about 50 minutes -enough to vacuum the entirety of our house- and charges in about 4 hours.

When cleaning it has two functions: one of daily cleaning and another of Turbo. So that we can choose between one or the other according to the needs of our house. Which we can use more freely thanks to its 360 degree design. 139 euros 119 euros.

Conga Rockstar 200 Vital by Cecotec

