In recent years eCommerce has become the way to generate income for many people and brands around the world. In the midst of the trend, the journalist, Lolita Ayala launched her online store with her own clothing brand, which has attracted the attention of the youngest. In recent days, the conversation of a young man with his mother went viral, as he asked her permission to buy the cap that he uses as a banner from Phil Barrera.

Lolita Ayala’s clothing brand

After four years after the communicator left the Televisa screens, in November 2020, he published a video on his social networks in which he explained his new plans to his followers.

“Today, circumstances have led us to make changes, to undertake and continue to be close to you in a different way. That is why today I decide to start a new stage through an online store, I hope you enjoy this new stage, “he commented on Twitter on November 27, 2020.

And part of the proceeds are going to the Just to Help Foundation, which was created by Lolita Ayala in 1985 to help Mexicans in 1985, and which uses helping those most in need and even during Covid-19 has supported people who have suffered the ravages of the disease.

Likewise, it will continue with the advances of different programs such as support for kidney transplants and cancer.

In her online store you can see t-shirts that include the journalist’s face and the classic rose that she had on her news desk.

Among his products, the sale of his “Phil Barrera shirt” was announced and more merchandise began to come out.

The costs range from 5,000 pesos to 550 pesos plus shipping costs, and can also be purchased with a physical experience at the Andrómeda Shop (Colima # 129 Col. Roma)

The gray cap with the phrase “Make Phil Barrera great again” goes viral

One of their products began to go viral, it is a gray cap with the phrase “Make Phil Barrera great again”, which has a price of 375 pesos and is sold out in its virtual store.

In recent days, a conversation between a young man and his mother through WhatsApp went viral when he asked her permission to buy one of her products.

In the conversation it can be read that the young man asks his mother for permission to buy one of Lolita Ayala’s caps and his mother replies: “Who is Phil Barrera?”

And the young man commented to his mother:

“He is the spokesman for customs and border protection in the United States. He said that almost 100 kilos of methamphetamine were hidden, highly addictive and harmful drugs that came from Reynosa, Tamaulipas “

Meanwhile my conversation with my mom pic.twitter.com/8UtPpKHQoG – Pinzon (@ Emiliopinzon19) December 8, 2021

Later, the young man explained to his mother that he was from Lolita Ayala and was the one who was promoting the campaign. As it was a product with which she identified herself, the mother replied that she would buy it if she trusted and wanted to support the common good.

