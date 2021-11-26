In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to switch to an OLED TV but they all seem expensive to you, they may not seem so expensive now that there are several models heavily discounted for Black Friday.

If you are one of those who bought a 4K television two or three years ago, surely you have already begun to think about changing it, and there are other more powerful models, with better panels and it is also likely that yours is already limping in terms of to software, no updates or with storage problems.

It should be noted that right now is a very good time to buy a new TV, and is that on Black Friday 2021 there are several models at very competitive prices, starting with this 48 “LG OLED that has dropped to 779 euros.

LG OLED for € 779

It is by no means the only one, but it is one of the cheapest with this type of panel, which is finally starting to drop in price, after many years turned into an unattainable object of desire for its price.

These are some of the OLED TVs on Sale on Black Friday at Amazon and Other Stores:

These televisions have many advantages, especially because the colors are reflected much more vividly and realistically thanks to black, which is represented by turning off the pixels, so the contrast brings out the rest of the colors.

Not only that, but being high-end models, they offer some pretty cool extras. For instance, all three mentioned use HDMI 2.1, totally essential to be able to take advantage of your brand new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

There may be more discounts on Smart TV models with OLED panels in the future, but it is already excellent news that little by little we are seeing some truly remarkable discounts after many years waiting for them, both in OLED panels and in their smaller brothers, the QLEDs. manufactured by Samsung.