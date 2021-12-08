LG has been presenting for a few years OLED televisions with innovative and curious technologies with which it tries to attract the attention of users while experimenting possible future uses of this type of panel.

This is for example the case of their expensive but attractive roll-up televisions or the new model that they have just announced now in South Korea under the name of LG 65ART90.

It is a television with OLED panel of the latest generation belonging to the product line ‘OLED Evo Object Collection’ and under the manufacturer’s ‘Art’ range, which has initially been shown in its 65-inch version.

Hiding the screen when we don’t use it

The main novelty of this model is that the screen can be hide totally or partially when we are not going to use the TV by pressing a button on the remote control. This has several objectives, such as protecting it from dirt and scratches, but also serving the advanced functionalities of the TV.

As with the roll-up model, the ART90 allows it to be visible only the part of screen we need in every moment. Thus, for example, if what we want is to have access to functions to view traffic, weather, check news, etc. It is possible to uncover only a small portion of the screen and not have it all in view.





The one in charge of hiding the panel is the front speaker system that is hidden behind an acoustically transparent Kvadrat fabric available in beige, red or green colors and that hides a surround sound set of 4.2 channels with 80 watts power. These speakers can used independently even if the TV is off to, for example, listen to music that we send from our mobile.

As for the rest of the specifications, not many more details have been given, but it seems that this model will be based on the G1 TV from the manufacturer with the latest generation OLED EVO panel presented in early 2021.

Price and availability

The new LG 65ART90 television will go on sale in Korea at the end of next January for a price that will be around $ 8,500. As for its arrival in the rest of the markets, it is still a mystery that the brand has not revealed.

Via | FlatPanels HD