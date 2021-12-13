When it comes to personalize your room or game room It is something that depends on the tastes of each person, but if you are an Xbox fanatic, you will love this LED ornament. You turn off the light and your room will be illuminated with the logo of your favorite console, you can get it at an excellent offer for a price of 30 euros, something quite accessible for the average.

This product is designed for gamers who love one of the best known and most purchased consoles in history, has an LED light on the iconic Xbox logo. In addition to your room you can use it in your games room, in my case I would like to place it above the television, it would look great, but as I said before, it is to your liking.

This article measures 10 x 30 cmSo it’s not too big and won’t take up too much space in your bedroom or game room, and it could match some other geeky item you own or want to buy. This LED fixture is made with BDP, what is BDP? Is about an organic additive that makes recycling very easy when the product is thrown away, helps it to decompose in the landfill but without affecting its structure.

This means that It is an eco-friendly product, that is, it is friendly to the environment, so you will contribute your grain of sand in the salvation of the planet. As a boy I always liked lava lamps, I like how they move, I like how they look, and this LED ornament brought me back to that time, so if it happens to you like me it will also give you a point of nostalgia.

This product is manufactured by the British company Paladone, which was founded in 1994, so it has been in the market for 27 years and exports its products to more than 80 countries, so it is a company with experience in the sector. Paladone has built this product with synthetic plastic, the product consists of 4 pieces, It is powered by 3 AAA batteries Or you can turn it on with a USB cable that is included, not the charger you will need.

Also mention that it has three switch-on modes by means of a push-button, these modes behave as follows: the first is a total switch-on, the next is a slightly dimmer light but it is progressively increasing, and the third is similar but its light increases more slowly. An interesting product without a doubt, for 30 euros it is an attractive bet that can be taken into account.

