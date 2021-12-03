The best thing is that those pixel creations you can make yourself through a mobile app thought for the occasion that also handles and converts GIFs. The app also has a large gallery of ideas and pixel art proposals, so that you will never run out of ideas or variety to display on the speaker. Among the many images that you can show, there is also the time, temperature or date, so it can also be a good accessory to have on your desk or in a consultation place. It is even configurable as alarm, so it even has a hole in the bedside table.

Speakers with a Bluetooth connection are on the market today, but what about a built-in LED display to show pixelated compositions? Of those there are already many less. The Timebox EVO Pixel Art has precisely that feature: the device is capable of becoming a true miniature center of attention, thanks to the fact that in addition to having an internal DSP speaker, it mounts a self-programming LED display 256 RGB in which still or moving images can be displayed.

The Timebox can double as a stopwatch, score marker, and even offers a fun DJ mode where you can listen to your music and add fun sounds or beats to it. As if that were not enough, it allows the reception of notifications (in a basic way, of course), being able to see if you have notices from many social networks by showing their icon on the screen.

In short, an original speaker and much more complete than many may think, which also accumulates a good number of positive evaluations on Amazon. And now, in addition, it is on sale.

If you are interested in getting it either for a Christmas gift or even to indulge yourself, know that right now the Timebox EVO Pixel Art is on sale

instead of the 59.99 euros it costs, you can buy it right now for 47.99 euros (it's down 20%). It is shipped from Amazon and falls within the company's extended return policy, which supports them until January 31, 2022

