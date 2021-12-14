To start the MIUI 13 logo that we have before us follows a design line that closely resembles what Xiaomi wants to achieve with the cape. Softness, vivid colors and tones that remind us a lot of what Android 12 offers us and we do not know if Xiaomi will end up applying with the change of colors in icons depending on the wallpaper.

In them we can see the changes in the interface and how it behaves in different aspects of which there has been evidence for a long time, but to which we now finally put an aspect. Nails news for Xiaomi , Redmi and Poco phones that are filtered, although this is not all new, as there are still hidden changes that Xiaomi usually keeps up its sleeve and that it does not distribute until the global version is launched.

Infinite scrolling

To begin with, we see this term that refers to the ability to move from left to right of home screen without limit, turning around at the end of the available windows. This makes it easy to get where we want with the fewest touches required. In the video step we see some of the new icons and widgets that this version releases. In turn, it is expected that the animations as usual can be modified with the same result when reaching the end of the screens.

Seems like this is # MIUI13. This feature is called “Infinity Scroll” 2/4 pic.twitter.com/OG2Z1NSAiv – Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) December 13, 2021

Smart Toolbox

Like Samsung or Realme incorporate, Xiaomi has joined the smart bar that already in MIUI 12 took its first steps. A sidebar that, as we see in the videos, offers us the ability to quickly access the apps in a floating window, for example to take notes or do tasks without leaving the main app. A novelty inspired by Video Toolbox, a tool that caused performance problems in some Xiaomi, both to move it and to use it.

Widgets gain ground

It is not a surprise that Xiaomi continues to work on a novelty that has given so much play on iOS and for MIUI 13 it prepares the little interactive widgets that were so long awaited. Improving their appearance and even the way they are placed, with a pop up menu that allows us to see them all at a glance and choose the one we want. At the moment we see a wide variety of options in the new version of MIUI, although once they reach the global version, some of them may disappear and new ones may be released. Among them appears the Xiaomi step counter that in Europe is not easily operational although, on the other hand, we see the intelligent control of devices, which could offer us the ease of controlling our home without accessing the apps.