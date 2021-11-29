The usual stews but without being tied to the kitchen is a temptation that is difficult to resist. If we also do it with a Large Format Crock-Pot (for six servings) that allows us to feed an entire family —or manage tuppers– better than better.





And if we round up the play with him best price this Crock-Pot has ever had in its history, the dream of casseroles and hot spoon dishes is told by itself. Very easy to use, multifunctional – it is suitable for meats, fish, vegetables, legumes, desserts … even breads and yogurts.

Includes recipe book, improves the texture of your dishes, allows you greater freedom in the kitchen to program your favorite recipes (Although it also includes a recipe book, in case you need any help) and on top of that it is easy to clean. Perfect for any home, and more now with the 26% discount with the one that arrives on Amazon to stay in only 69.29 euros 50.99 euros this Cyber ​​Monday.

It is disassembled very easily, it can be put in the dishwasher without problem, and being non-stick, it is very simple to leave it like jets of gold with just a couple of strokes of the sponge.

Also, his way of employment is intuitive and fast. Two heat powers, high and low, depending on how fast you want to cook, and the ‘Keep Warm’ function ensures that the dish will be as freshly done.

If you add to all this that we are talking about a 5.7 liter format (perfect for six servings) and that it has a digital timer with a 20-hour countdown (so you have the food at the time you want) the miracle is counted only with this slow cooker.





Crock-Pot SCCPBPP605-050 Digital Slow Cooker for Multiple Recipes, 230 W, 5.7 Liter, Stainless Steel

