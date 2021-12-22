In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Kobo Nia has dropped in price in several stores, a model of ebook reader with a backlit screen and a design quite similar to the Kindle.

It is clear that Amazon has long dominated the ebook sector, both in the sale of books in this format and in the readers needed to read them, although it does not lack competition.

One of the firms that stands up to him is Rakuten with his Kobo, which from time to time get at his level in terms of prices, like right now, and is that the Kobo Nia is reduced to only 79.99 euros on Amazon and also in Worten.

This is undoubtedly one of the best ebook readers of 2021 in value for money, as it has a 7-inch screen with light, perfect for sleeping at night. In addition, it also has compatibility with the epub format, the most popular of all and absent from the Kindle repertoire.



This ebook reader has a backlit touch screen, as well as a capacity for more than 6,000 books and a battery that can last for weeks on a single charge.

Whether you buy your books in the Rakuten store or simply transfer them to the device’s memory, you can read them without problems and without the need to use tricks or programs of any kind, as happens in the Kindle.

With its 8GB of storage it has for 6,000 books in total, a quantity that is practically unattainable and that guarantees that you will never have to erase any document from its memory.

As with practically all devices in this class, it has weeks of battery life, depending on how you use it, so it is not an aspect that you have to worry about especially even if you are an avid reader.

There are some readers whose price is higher and that include certain extras, such as a larger screen or an ergonomic design with a “handle” to improve grip, although as we say they are usually much more expensive than the basic models such as the Kobo Nia or the Kindle, which is on sale right now for 75 euros.

If you buy it in Amazon Spain, shipping is free, although it is much faster if you have an account in Amazon prime. Express delivery is precisely one of the Prime benefits for subscribers, even for those who are in the free trial month.