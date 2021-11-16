It is no surprise that there are anime fans of all ages and places, but it is still a surprise that there are ANIMALS that love Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer). This is the case of ApolocaTV, a cute cat that performs cosplay of different anime characters such as My Hero Academia, Naruto, Kakegurui, Dragon Ball, etc. And, now it was Tanjiro Kamado’s turn.

The account of Tiktok from ApolocatTV published a tender video that you will love, This transforms our beloved feline into a demon hunter from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer).

Would you like to adopt the cute Catjiro?

Although, we do not assure you that it is a docile beast that cannot attack you if it sees you. Another of the most famous ApolocaTV cosplays is Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer). Surely in his feline form, this fearsome villain will not be able to cause you much damage, although we cannot say the same about your furniture and plants.

Whatever form it takes, this kitty is ready to steal your heart.

Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is now premiering its second season on Funimation, Crunchyroll and Netflix, this recapitulates the events seen in its celebrated 2021 film. Furthermore, now that it is available on Latin Spanish.

Its story begins with its protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who sells coal for a living, he has lost his family to Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons, except for his younger sister Nezuko. Unfortunately, he has lost his humanity and has turned into a beast.

Now, his mission in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) will be to become a demon hunter to restore his humanity and defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. Fortunately, you will meet great people on your way to help you achieve your mission, such as Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma.

During the movie Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer): Mugen Train, we see how our group of protagonists reunites with Kyojuro Rengoku, the pillar of the flame. On the train, they have to face Enmu, a demonic moon capable of controlling people’s dreams in order to take their lives.

Who is Tanjiro Kamado from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer)?

On Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tanjiro Kamado is a teenager who sets out on a quest to restore his sister’s humanity, Nezuko Kamado, who turned into a demon after Muzan Kibutsuji’s attack. She was the only survivor of her family. Giyu Tomioka, a demon hunter, is sent to eliminate her. But, he sympathizes with his situation and invites him to become a hunter like him.

Koyoharu Gotouge, creator of Kimetsu no Kayba, came up with Tanjirō following a suggestion from his publisher to have a brilliant main character who would stand out in his dark narrative.. His design was influenced by Himura Kenshin from Nobuhiro Watsuki’s Rurouni Kenshin manga in deciding how androgynous the character should look. In the anime series, Tanjiro is portrayed by Natsuki Hanae in Japanese and Ivan Bastidas in Latin Spanish.

When is the second season coming out?

The second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) began airing on services such as Funimation since October 10, 2021 with this story. Some of the scenes in the Mugen train arc have been taken directly from the film in this franchise. But, according to Ufotable, there have been over 70 new animated scenes to this arc..

Kyojuro Rengoku, the pillar of the flame, is the great star of this Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) arc and he made a place in his heart.

So, we will probably see more incredible fan arts from this saga, with this long-awaited new arc.

After the tragic events of the Kimetsu no Yaiba Arc (Demon Slayer): Mugen Train, in which we had seen the final combat between Akaza and Kyojuro Rengoku, one of the 9 pillars, We return to the search for Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons.

This time, they will be accompanied by Tengen Uzui, the Pillar of Sound in the arc of the Red Light District, also known as the Yoshiwara District. In that place, several people had disappeared, attacked by demons. So, Tanjiro Kamado suspects that Muzan Kibutsuji might be behind this.