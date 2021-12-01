Mid 2020 Xiaomi surprised with an interesting modular weight kit for sale on Youpin. A complete training set, which we can now buy from Spain at a very interesting price.

Through PowerPlanetOnline we can buy this kit of modular weights for only 29.95 euros, a most interesting option for those who seek exercise without leaving home and also, as it is not made of iron, you will not spoil the floor.

What does this kit of modular weights sold by Xiaomi offers us?

This new multifunctional kit allows us to perform all kinds of exercises according to the user’s needs. Its ergonomics and ease of assembly make it an ideal complement to exercise every muscle in our body without having to leave home.

The kit in question consists of a total of 3 bars, two of them compact in size that allow us to perform the functions of a conventional dumbbell and an extra bar that in addition to having a padded special, allows its extension by anchoring the other two bars.

In addition, this interesting kit includes various discs of 1, 1.25, 1.5, 2, 2.5 and 3Kg. Thanks to these we will be able to perform exercises with a weight ranging from 10Kg for the most basic kit up to 40Kg for the most advanced kit, allowing at the same time to anchor weight plates until achieving a kettlebell.