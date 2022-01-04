This key trading pattern hints at the continuation of Fantom's 125% rebound (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) appears poised to hit a new all-time high in the coming sessions, after its 125% price bounce, from USD 1.23 on December 14, 2021 to USD 2.84 on January 3, 2022, trigger a classic bullish reversal setup.

Called reverse head and shoulders (IH&S), the setup appears when an asset forms three valleys below the so-called neck resistance, with the central valley (the head) deeper than the left and right shoulder.

The FTM price has recently experienced a similar price trajectory, as shown in the chart below. As a result, FTM has common resistance in the range defined by $ 2.55 to $ 2.74, spanning the length of the inverse head and shoulders pattern..

Daily price chart of the FTM / USD pair with the inverse head and shoulders pattern. Source: TradingView

Could Fantom go up another 50%?

In a perfect world, an inverse head and shoulders pattern would normally lead to a bullish breakout once the price decisively closes above the neck level.. Ideally, the bullish target should be equal to the maximum distance between the head and the neck line, measured from the breakout point.

On Monday, FTM almost completed its IH&S training by reaching its neckline. As a result, The Fantom token’s next move could be a bullish breakout above the $ 2.55 to $ 2.74 resistance range. Doing so could go as high as $ 4.33, based on the configuration presented in the graph below.

FTM / USD daily price chart with IH&S breakout setup. Source: TradingView

A sharp price pullback from the neckline range, accompanied by a spike in volume, could invalidate the IH&S setup. In that case, the next ideal support line could be near $ 2.08.. This would be based on the Visible Range of the FTM Volume Profile (VPVR), a metric that shows trading activity over a given period at specific price levels.

Daily price chart of the FTM / USD pair with the objective of the volume profile. Source: TradingView

Are there risks of overvaluation?

Fantom’s market overvaluation risks also appeared in the form of its Relative Strength Index (RSI), a metric that measures the magnitude of recent asset price changes to assess its overbought or oversold conditions.

Relative strength index in a nutshell. Source: Investopedia

In detail, FTM’s daily RSI entered overbought territory on Jan 3 as its reading marginally jumped above 70. The technical indicator suggests that FTM is overbought and that it should undergo a certain degree of correction to neutralize its market sentiment.

In simple terms, an RSI reading above 70 is usually considered a sell signal. However, the selling does not necessarily come right after the RSI jumps into the overbought zone.

Based on multiple RSI corrections detected between August and September 2021, FTM price seems to extend its bullish momentum even after the indicator hits above 70. At its best, The daily RSI had reached almost 89 on September 9, coinciding with the FTM price that hit the all-time high of $ 1.99.

Daily price chart of the FTM / USD pair with corrections driven by RSI. Source: TradingView

This somewhat leaves FTM with a chance to pursue its IH&S profit target of $ 4.33 despite its risks of overvaluation.. What could follow is a correction towards its 20-day exponential moving average (20-day EMA; the green wave in the chart above) around $ 2.09.

This would lead the price to approach the VPVR support at $ 2.08, as previously discussed.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. All investments and operations involve risk, so you should do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: