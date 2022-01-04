NASA classifies anything that happens within 120 million miles of Earth as a Near-Earth Object (NEO), so although the 3.48 million miles seems like enormous distances, in terms of distance in space, in reality is not so much.

This passage of the celestial body near the Earth joins the other three that will happen this January.

Asteroid 2021 YK. It is 12 meters wide and flew 118 thousand miles from the planet this Sunday, January 2.

Asteroid 2014 YE15. It is barely seven meters wide and will pass on January 6, approaching 4.6 million miles from Earth.

Asteroid 2020 AP1. The smallest at only four meters wide and passing on January 7, at 1.08 million miles.

Although none of these asteroids pose a danger to Earth, they are followed for study by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).