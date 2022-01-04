It’s about hundreds of songs spanning Bowie’s six-decade career, including “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Life on Mars?” and “Heroes,” which “changed the course of modern music forever,” said Guy Moot, head of the company in a statement.

“We are immensely proud to have been chosen as custodians of David Bowie’s estate, a catalog of the most revolutionary, influential and enduring in the history of music, “he stressed.

The announcement was made within days of the 75th birthday of David Bowie, on January 8, and almost six years after his death, on January 10, 2016, after a long battle with cancer.

The sale comes amid a wave of similar deals from rock stars: In December, Bruce Springsteen announced the sale of his song catalog to Sony for about $ 500 million, and in October, 81-year-old Tina Turner , sold its musical rights to the German group BMG.

Last year, Bob Dylan, 80, sold his published catalog to Universal Music for an estimated $ 300 million. While Stevie Nicks, from Fleetwood Mac, did the same with a majority of the band’s catalog.

Others who sold the rights to his compositions were Paul Simon and Neil Young.