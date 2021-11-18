This is why the bears are hoping to hold Bitcoin below $ 60,000 before the options expire on Friday.

Bitcoin (BTC) bulls were elated as the price spiked to $ 69,000 on November 10 because the accumulated 14.5% gain over five days meant they had a $ 715 million profit on Friday’s options expiration.

However, the negative price movement of 9% on Nov. 16 took the bulls by surprise, especially since most of the call options for Friday have been placed at $ 66,000 or more. Curiously, that price level has been more the exception than the norm.

Bitcoin / USD price in FTX. Source: TradingView

The bears could have been lucky because the two negative events occurred in the last few days. On November 12, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission rejected VanEck’s application for a spot Bitcoin ETF. But more important than the rejection itself, which was largely expected, was the reason for the decision.

The SEC explicitly mentioned its uncertainties in the Tether (USDT) stablecoin and the lack of ability to deter fraud and market manipulation in Bitcoin trading. Bloomberg’s Senior ETF Analyst and Cryptocurrency Expert, Eric Balchunas, I had already given a 1% chance of approval, so the denial wasn’t really a surprise.

Also, on November 15, US President Joe Biden passed the infrastructure bill, which requires that, as of 2024, transactions of digital assets worth more than USD 10,000 are declared to the Internal Revenue Service.

Considering the above scenario, the bulls are likely to regret their lack of more conservative bets on the expiration of Friday’s $ 1.1 billion weekly options.

Added Open Interest of Bitcoin Options for Nov. 19. Source: Bybt

At a glance, $ 630 million call options dominate weekly expiration by 35% compared to $ 470 million put. Still, the 1.35 call and put ratio is misleading because the recent price drop will likely wipe out most bullish bets.

For instance, If the price of Bitcoin remains below $ 62,000 at 8:00 am UTC on November 19, only $ 68 million of those call options will be available at expiration. For example, there is no value in the right to buy Bitcoin at $ 64,000 if it trades below that price.

The bears have their eyes on prices below $ 60,000

Listed below are the four most likely scenarios for the November 19 expiration of $ 1.1 billion. The imbalance favoring each side represents the theoretical benefit. In other words, depending on the expiration price, the number of call (buy) and put (sell) contracts that are activated varies:

Between $ 58,000 and $ 60,000: 10 call options vs. 3,840 put options. The net result is USD 220 million in favor of the sale instruments (bearish).

10 call options vs. 3,840 put options. The net result is USD 220 million in favor of the sale instruments (bearish). Between $ 60,000 and $ 62,000: 910 call options vs. 1,950 put options. The net result is USD 60 million in favor of the sale instruments (bearish).

910 call options vs. 1,950 put options. The net result is USD 60 million in favor of the sale instruments (bearish). Between $ 62,000 and $ 64,000 : 2,030 call options vs. 940 put options. The net result is USD 70 million in favor of purchase instruments (bullish).

: 2,030 call options vs. 940 put options. The net result is USD 70 million in favor of purchase instruments (bullish). Above USD 64,000: 2,920 call options vs. 240 put options. The net result is USD 175 million in favor of purchase instruments (bullish).

This gross estimate considers call options that are used in bullish bets and put options exclusively in neutral to bearish operations. However, this oversimplification ignores more complex investment strategies.

For example, a trader could have sold a put option, effectively gaining positive exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) above a specific price. But sadly, there is no easy way to estimate this effect.

Bulls need a 6% price increase to turn things around

The only way for the bulls to profit a significant amount on Friday’s expiration is by pushing the price of Bitcoin above $ 64,000, which is 6% from the current $ 60,400. If current short-term negative sentiment prevails, the bears could exert some pressure and attempt to make up to $ 220 million in gains if the price of Bitcoin stays closer to $ 58,000.

Currently, data from the options markets slightly favors put options, slightly reducing the chances of a rally before November 19.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: