Jonathan Majors, who personifies Kang, The Conqueror, in the MCU, referred to the opportunity and reason why he accepted the position and challenge, as he defines it.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe it continues to expand and this next phase, which is the fourth, introduces new concepts. The thematic axis is the multiverse, which is the encounter between various realities. For this, some factors will be decisive and one of those is the threat that the heroes must face.

With this, the series of Loki opened the door for the one who will be the great villain. Is about Kang, The Conqueror. The character is obsessed with finding perfection on the timeline, even when that requires sacrificing everything that exists.

In this way, its presence is confirmed for future projects of the franchise. Jonathan Majors, who is the actor who brings it to life, will become one of the most popular faces in cinema. Thus, given the opportunity, the artist referred to the opportunity to be in this role and why he accepted the place.

«Well I knew everything that everyone else knew, you know, and I still do. Where it is as if this is the role, and this is where we are starting. That’s all we get. And that was enough to try to understand who this character was. When I looked at the meaning of Kang in the UCM, I accepted the role in the same way that I accept any other movie I do. What is the character’s responsibility? Can the world move? Will you move forward without them? Can the scene progress without them? And if you can, then I’m fine. And if it can’t, then it’s something I want to take on and take on that responsibility«He mentioned.

Now, the interpreter’s next participation in this role will be in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The feature film is scheduled to premiere on July 28, 2023.

Source: Collider