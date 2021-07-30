Some weeks ago, some Chinese leakers announced on social networks that they received a letter from Apple ’s lawyers asking them to stop the leaks of the products, or else they would face legal action.

The North American media, Motherboard, got one of these cards which also explains the reasons why Apple is seeking to stop these leaks.

The deception that affects a millionaire business

Apple argues that leaks about the iPhone’s dimensions and designs could mislead consumers and companies that make accessories for their phones.

“Accessory manufacturers can develop and sell cases and other accessories for the iPhone that are not really compatible with the unreleased products,” the company mentions in the letter.

This creates more problems for accessory companies who may mass-manufacture and spend thousands or millions of dollars creating accessories that are ultimately not going to work.

According to Motherboard, Apple’s aftermarket is estimated to total $ 20 billion worldwide.

Surprise is part of the company’s DNA

One of the most important points mentioned in the letter is that the leaks prevent Apple from surprising consumers at launch events, since they have previously seen the product.

“The secret to Apple’s latest technological innovation is an important part of the company’s DNA,” the letter reads. “When information about the design and performance of Apple products is kept confidential it has real and potential business value,” argued the company.