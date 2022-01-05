

Jan 04, 2022 at 23:20 CET



Since January 1, 2022, the new registration tax has come into force that will make the vehicles increase in price up to 1000 euros. Thus comes the new regulation called WTLP (which was approved in 2018) to replace the previous NEDC. The mission of these prices is to reduce emissions and consumption of hydrocarbons by making their spending more in line with what they emit on the roads. Most car models have increased the number of grams of CO2 that they certify.

The gas measurement parameters were modified last year to be more strict with the measurement of them. In this way, it will be much more reliable and will allow us to really determine how much is actually consumed by each car.

The legislation has been created by European authorities, and has led to an increase in prices for Spanish vehicles, since the registration tax is linked to carbon dioxide emissions from cars. The best-selling cars used to not pay these registration fees, however, now this regulation has been tightened and the registration tax will be increased by 4.75%. This can greatly increase prices, up to a thousand euros.