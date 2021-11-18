this is what you have to do to play

Call of Duty Vanguard will offer a free multiplayer trial during this weekend where players can enjoy their online section at no additional cost of the November 18 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) until November 21 at the same time. Will be available on all platforms.

Activision has always offered these kinds of free weekends in previous installments, but with Vanguard, this initiative comes surprisingly soon, just two weeks after its release in stores. Premiere that, on the other hand, has reaped the worst figures of the series in the last 14 years in the UK. All the more reason for the company to want to bring the game closer to the public so they can try it first-hand and, who knows, scratch more sales.

Similarly, this free trial is strategically chosen to coincide with the official premiere of Battlefield 2042 on November 19 and compete with Halo Infinite, which landed by surprise at the beginning of the week and has arrived devastating almost 300,000 simultaneous players on Steam during launch day.

Neither help scandalous cases of labor and sexual abuse that have been reported in Activision-Blizzard During the last months. This same week a rape case was made public in Sledge Hammer herself, developers of Call of Duty Vanguard.

In either case, Call of Duty Vanguard has been available since November 5 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. It may not be the installment of Call of Duty that everyone expected like water in May for that of remaining intergenerational, returning to the setting of World War II and offering a multiplayer section without too many incentives beyond the zombies mode, but it’s still as fun as Call of Duty has always been. See the minimum and recommended requirements for Call of D to play it on PC.