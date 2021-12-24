This is what will happen in 2022 in the world of cybersecurity

A worrying fact is that, as attacks of this type increase, more and more companies pay the ransomware ransom. This, as you have explained in the previous link, should not be done because you have no guarantees that you will recover your files or that you will be a victim again in a short period of time. It should also be noted that payment is not solely an economic decision. In addition, it is an ethical dilemma because by paying we are promoting this type of activity. For this reason, one of the cybersecurity predictions for the year 2022 is that ransomware attacks are expected to double and even triple in the worst case.

In this regard, it is not necessary to work solely on the backup strategy for ransomware. Companies must also have a cybersecurity and detection and response strategy on end teams.

Attack on production chains

More and more supply chains will fall victim to ransomware attacks. Additionally, cybercriminals are quite likely to target managed security vendors and law firms. Companies often regularly rely on suppliers to conduct their business.

One thing to check is that many Operational Technology sites have external providers that regularly perform maintenance through remote access technology. This way of working creates exploitable weaknesses as we will see below. As manufacturing supply chains become increasingly automated, they will increasingly rely on remote access.

Therefore, remote access must be ensured by implementing good cybersecurity practices to ensure that manufacturing organizations can protect themselves from future attacks. Many manufacturers lack visibility into their own IT and OT networks. This means that they cannot identify remote access points that need protection.

Hospitals will be one of the targets

The pandemic has increased pressure on healthcare. Cybercriminals have realized the high value of ransomware that healthcare systems can deliver. Thus, it has been seen how attacks on hospitals, doctors’ offices and blood banks have increased.

Healthcare organizations must purchase and implement security solutions that include:

An identity management that supports multi-factor authentication. Network segmentation to mitigate the expansion opportunities of attacks.

Hybrid work will reduce business safety

More and more companies are taking a hybrid approach, in which we will see technical security increase while personal security decrease. Employees work remotely and this can lead to weaker engagement in internal security training programs. This can cause workers to experience a lack of personal property and liability to help protect their businesses.

On the other hand, the increasingly common belief that governments must take primary responsibility for protecting data and a lack of loyalty to the business will negatively affect existing privacy concerns.

CISO’s work will come with new challenges

Another of the cybersecurity predictions has to do with the CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) who is the director of information security. The domains that CISOs typically monitor are now combined with a broader range of responsibilities:

Security operations.

Identity management.

Risk and governance.

Regulatory and compliance issues,

Companies have finally started to invest more in security and risk management programs. This implies that CISOs are now part of the executive team and more often report progress to other bosses. As cybersecurity becomes more accepted at the executive and board levels, CISOs will face a greater number of tasks and pressures to protect their business from existing dangers.