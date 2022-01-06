This is what Tom Holland would look like as Venom in the MCU

While the future of Spider-man in the MCU is still up in the air, it looks like fans of the symbiote will be happy with Peter Parker’s next adventure. In this way, recently A Marvel artist shared a couple of designs showing us what Tom Holland would look like wearing the iconic black suit.

Most recently, Thomas du Crest, a concept artist who has worked at Marvel on films such as Spider-Man: Far From Home Y Venom: Let There Be Carnage, shared a series of illustrations about “what we would see” in the future.

As you will remember, the first post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed that a fragment of the symbiote from the Venom movies has made its way to the MCU. While this piece is in Mexico, it is highly likely that the next time we see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, this iconic comic book story will once again be adopted to the big screen.

On related topics, fans wish that Spider-man 4 Sam Raimi is a reality. Similarly, a new preview of the movie of Uncharted.

Editor’s Note:

This is something that fans are looking forward to. While we still don’t know what Spider-Man has in store for the MCU, adapting the story of the black suit and Venom to this universe is something that is sure to be a phenomenon for fans.

Via: Thomas du Crest