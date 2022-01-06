Alert: the following text contains spoilers about Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you did not see the movie, it is suggested not to advance the reading.

The future in relation to the Peter Parker played by Tom Holland is not entirely clear. On the other hand, the events of Spider-Man: No way home allow Sony, Marvel and Disney to take the character in almost any direction. One of them was approached by a renowned artist, taking the characteristics of the Venom symbiote. Although this is only a possibility, the intervention is not without a logical inspiration.

The end of Spider-Man: No way home It resulted in the character of Tom Holland being unknown to everyone, in essence. His closest environment does not remember him. The detail that he prepares his suit himself is not minor: it is a declaration of independence in relation to Tony Stark and the universe of The Avengers. On the other hand, Sony, Disney and Marvel managed in the post-credit scene to leave some Venom within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of the most latent theories and interpretations within critics and followers is that, at some point in the next films starring Tom Holland (there is talk of a new trilogy), the symbiote and Peter Parker will cross paths again. Within the cinema, the most recent precedent for this combination occurred in Spider-Man 3, directed by Sam Raimi. It is still necessary to wait to know if this will happen. Meanwhile, artist Thomas du Crest was encouraged to take a look at a possible future.

The intervention that shows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in Venom’s “suit”

Maybe Thomas du crest be one of the most reputable Concept Artists within a sector of the film industry. His work has been present in different productions, taking ideas to a much more real, palpable plane. That was what he did and shared recently, through his profile on Twitter, giving Tom Holland the black suit of Spider-Man, influenced by the Venom symbiote.

This artist has participated in projects such as:

Dumbo

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Avengers: Endgame

Batman beyond

Venom: there will be carnage

Seen what was seen at the end of Spider-Man: No way home, it is not ruled out that this happens later. Within the comics it is one of the classics because it implies: Peter Parker going through complex moments, seduced by the dark power of the symbiote, until he realizes that he is being corrupted by it. At the moment, there are no certainties in this regard.

During the media tour of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there was talk that the fourth film starring Tom Holland is already in development. In turn, there have been different reports in relation to a new trilogy starring the actor, while he does not offer a clear comment on the matter. A logical scenario in times of negotiations and review of professional careers. Meanwhile, there remains the intervention of Thomas du Crest.